A 37-year-old man from Stanstead has been found safe after he went missing while kayaking with a friend on Lake Memphremagog in Ogden, near the U.S. border.

The man's friend had lost sight of him at some point as they drifted along the water.

The friend tried to find him himself, but eventually called police at around 2:30 a.m.

Both were using inflatable kayaks. The 37-year-old man's was green, according to Quebec provincial police.

He disappeared from sight near the federal wharf at Cedarville Road in Ogden.​