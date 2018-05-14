Missing 12-year-old girl found in Anjou
Police say a citizen spotted Kelrisha Glasgow in the east end early Tuesday morning and called 911. She was taken to hospital as a precaution, but she was in good health when police arrived at the scene.
Kelrisha Glasgow was last seen in Southwest borough
Montreal police say a 12-year-old girl who was last seen outside a restaurant in Ville-Émard, in the Southwest borough, has been found.
