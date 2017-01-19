Andrea Yampolsky is relieved the Douglas Hospital has revived a program she credits with saving her daughter's life.

The treatment, called dialectical behavior therapy, or DBT, helps teenage patients cope with severe depression, suicidal thoughts, eating disorders and self-harming.

Last spring, the program was put on hiatus for a year.

The regional health agency that administers the hospital, the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, said it needed one year to evaluate and make changes to the program, which is costly and time intensive.

DBT group returns earlier than expected

With budget cuts across the health care sector, Yampolsky and other parents worried the program might be scrapped entirely.

Initially, the program was supposed to be on hold from April 2016 to April 2017, but it was brought back this month, four months earlier than anticipated.

"I couldn't be more grateful," said Yampolsky, who is thrilled other families will benefit from what she calls a "miracle program."

For years, Yampolsky watched helplessly as her daughter, Jessica, became increasingly withdrawn, depressed and anxious. After a series of emergency room visits at the Montreal Children's Hospital in 2015 for suicidal thoughts, Jessica was referred to the DBT program at the Douglas.

There, she learned how to stay calm and make sound decisions when she felt upset or stressed.

Last summer, her new skills allowed her to do what had been unthinkable before — to travel on her own. She went to Philadelphia for a month-long arts program. She is now planning on going to CEGEP.

Jessica is now planning for CEGEPand says what she learned in DBT has become ingrained in how she thinks and acts. (CBC News)

Ingrained lessons

The skills DBT taught her are now part of Jessica's daily life.

"I don't even have to think about it," said Jessica. "In every decision I make, there are elements of it."

Yampolsky says DBT helped her as a parent figure out how to support and talk with her daughter. She says their family life is now pretty normal.

"We're not living under constant stress now," said Yampolsky.

"I don't feel sick all the time, my stomach isn't in knots all the time. You can make plans and do things. It's a gift, the best gift a parent could ever ask for frankly."

The regional health agency that oversees the Douglas Hospital says the DBT team worked hard over the summer so it could bring the program back earlier than anticipated. (CBC News)

Boys now welcome

The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal says the DBT team is offering 20 weeks of group therapy, as well as individual follow-up in both English and French.

Between six and eight teenagers and their families are accepted in each language group. The French-speaking group starts in January, and an English-language group will start in April.

Unlike the old program, teens and parents will now be seen together rather than separately, and the group has been opened up to accept boys as well as girls.