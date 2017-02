A 75-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Mirabel late Sunday.

The fire appears to have started in the basement of a home on Victor Street around 11 p.m., authorities say.

There was a lot of smoke when fire crews arrived at the scene.

In the basement, they discovered the man, who was pronounced dead. A woman was brought to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be criminal.