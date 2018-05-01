Quebec's new $12 minimum wage is not liveable wage for women trying to escape poverty

Minimum wage in Quebec goes up to $12 per hour today but labour groups say it's not enough and will keep many female workers trapped in poverty.

The 75 cent increase will help 353,000 workers in the province, most of whom are women, according to Quebec's labour minister.

"We know that women are taking the brunt of this," president of the Fédération des femmes du Québec Gabrielle Bouchard said of low wages.

"We have mostly women, of all ages, in a variety of jobs, who are at minimum wage and will stay at minimum wage for a very long time," she added.

She said there's a misconception around minimum wage — that it is a pay grade for young people who are starting out — but in reality, for many women minimum wage jobs are the only ones they'll be offered.

She said the minimum wage is not a living wage, where people can actually pay all their bills and have time and energy left to participate in society.

She said a $15 per hour minimum wage would be more reasonable than $12.

The increase to $12 represents an annual increase of between $462 and $979 in disposable income for minimum wage workers, depending on the number of hours worked and their family situation, according to the province.

Struggling to afford food

According to Moisson Montreal, Montreal's largest food bank, even people with jobs are struggling to afford necessities, like food.

The organization's Hunger Count survey for 2017 showed that the organizations it serves across Montreal receive more than 650,000 requests for food per month.

Bouchard said most, if not all, food banks are helping people who work full time and find themselves still unable to afford the food they need.

For some women with children, Bouchard said they simply can't afford to work minimum wage jobs.

"It will cost them too much," she said — once expenses like daycare and the costs of a car are considered.

Many women end up locked out of the workforce as a result.

Calls for at least $15

Daniel Boyer, president of the FTQ, Quebec's largest labour federation, agrees that $15 is a reasonable minimum wage.

Daniel Boyer, president of the FTQ, Quebec's largest union, wants the minimum wage increased to $15. (Radio-Canada) He spoke at a May Day demonstration in Montreal last Saturday and said a bigger increase would help curb the province's labour shortage.

"If you want to attract labour, you cannot just offer $12 an hour and poor work conditions," he said.

Quebec is currently lagging behind other provinces in raising its minimum wage.

In Ontario minimum wage is $14 and will be $15 in January. In Alberta it's already at $15.

As of 2016, women still made up the majority of minimum wage workers in Canada. According to Statistics Canada, more than 600,000 women earned minimum wage, 40 per cent more than the number of men who did.