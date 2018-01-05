Mike McKenzie, chief of the Innu community of Uashat-Maliotenam on Quebec's North Shore, has been found not guilty of sex-related charges against a minor.

McKenzie was arrested and charged in June 2016, a few months after his re-election as chief. He was facing three charges, including sexual touching, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

McKenzie told Radio-Canada he feels as if a huge weight has been off his shoulders.

"It's with great relief and serenity that I welcome the not guilty verdict. This ruling puts an end to several difficult months for me and my loved ones," he said.

The allegations that led to McKenzie's arrest stemmed from incidents said to have taken place over a period of nearly a year, between June 15, 2000 and May 20, 2001.

During that time, McKenzie was allegedly in a situation of authority over a minor, who was 14 years old at the time.

In his closing arguments, McKenzie's defence lawyer Jean-Luc Desmarais pointed to contradictory testimony from the alleged victim.

Meanwhile, Crown prosecutor Steve Beaupré argued that the witness was sincere in her testimony, despite some contradictions. He said just because she made the accusations during an election campaign, it did not make her less credible.

McKenzie said he is looking forward to focusing on his band council duties.

"I thank all the members of the community for their patience during this period. We have many challenges to face. It's time to turn our backs on the internal quarrels that hinder our development," he said.