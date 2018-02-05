More than a year after leaving the White House, influential former first lady Michelle Obama is continuing to inspire, motivate and empower people.

Tonight, thousands will gather to hear her speak in Montreal.

Montrealer Zoée Matte said that she expects to come out of the speech feeling inspired, motivated, and ready to conquer life.

"There are probably going to be a lot of women in the room, and I think that she's really an icon for women's empowerment," Matte added.

Obama is speaking as part of the Chamber of Commerce's Bell International Leaders series, which her husband, Barack Obama, took part in last June.

The Chamber's president and CEO Michel Leblanc said that after the former U.S. president spoke, the organization received many requests to have his wife take the stage, too.

The event's Facebook page shows more than 3,000 people "going" to the event.

Samantha Skaller is a graduate student at McGill, and spent time working with former Vice President Joe Biden on non-profits fighting violence against women. (submitted by Samantha Skaller)

Among them is Samantha Skaller, a 23-year-old graduate student at McGill. She moved to Montreal in August from New York to study musicology.

As soon as she found out Obama was coming, she bought her ticket.

Skaller, who worked with former Vice President Joe Biden on non-profits fighting violence against women, said she's looking for an empowering boost from Obama's speech.

"I love her energy and her clear passion for creating positive change. And really I'm struggling to understand American politics right now," Skaller said.

Guillaume Solon won his tickets through a contest. (submitted by Guillaume Solon)

"I'm so excited to hear Michelle talk and hopefully ... re-motivate me."

For Université de Montréal student Guillaume Solon, who is from France and won tickets through the university, the event will be inspirational.

"I cannot stay emotionless when Michelle Obama comes to Montreal," he said in a message to CBC News.

"She is one of the most influential and powerful women for me."

Obama is scheduled to give a speech at 6:30 p.m. at the Palais de congrès. The event is being hosted by Montreal's Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets went on sale to the general public Dec. 14, and the ones left available on the Chamber of Commerce's website cost $395 each — or $6,000 for a 10-person table.