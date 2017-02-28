The Crown and defence in the trial of Michael Gero are jointly recommending the Montreal man serve one more day in jail and two years probation for firearm possession offences.

This comes after the jury in the trial of the man who'd been accused of killing his girlfriend learned to its surprise this morning that the Crown was giving up its prosecution of Gero on a charge of second-degree murder.

The jury had been expecting to hear closing arguments on the murder charge today, but instead, it was informed that prosecutor Jacques Dagenais had requested a stay of proceedings on that charge.

Gero did, however, plead guilty to two firearms-related charges.

"It's very, very, very rare that this happens," Quebec Superior Court Justice Hélène Di Salvo said before releasing the jury.

Symbolic extra day

Gero's defence lawyer and Dagenais have recommended that he be sentenced to three years for possession of a prohibited weapon and an additional year for possession of a firearm he'd been ordered not to own since 2011.

Gero has already served 39 months in jail, which is the equivalent of 58.5 months, or nearly five years, because of the formula applied to time served before a case goes to trial.

Since he has already served more than four years, the Crown and defence are recommending that he serve a single, symbolic extra day before being put on probation.

Di Salvo will deliver her decision on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Crown expected to keep an open mind

Jean-Pascal Boucher, a spokesperson for the Crown, told reporters that while the stay of proceedings procedure was rare, it is allowed for under the law. Boucher added that prosecutors are expected to keep an open mind throughout the trial.

There is a difference between a stay of proceedings and a withdrawal of charges.

Although it rarely happens, stayed charges can be "brought back to life" within one year of the day that they are stayed if a suspect is charged with a new offence, according a Canadian legal information resource site.

If charges are dropped, they can never be resurrected.

Gero was accused of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend Sherri Thomas on Nov. 19, 2013, at the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce apartment they shared.

Thomas was found in the apartment with a bullet wound in her head and died shortly after being rushed to hospital.

For two weeks, the jury listened to evidence and testimony including images of the blood-smeared apartment and testimony from a neighbour who heard a loud argument before the incident.

During his testimony, Gero said he was in the shower when he heard a loud noise and emerged to find Thomas injured, with a gun nearby.

Last week's bombshell

Jury members were in court last Thursday, ready to hear closing arguments in the case. Instead, Di Salvo asked the jurors to leave, to allow lawyers to debate a point of law.

Sherri Thomas was 19 when she died. (Facebook)

That's when Dagenais dropped his bombshell.

Dagenais, one of the most experienced prosecutors at the Montreal courthouse, asked for a directed verdict to acquit.

In other words, he asked the judge to tell the jury to find Gero not guilty of the murder.

Thursday's proceedings were under a publication ban — known as a voir dire — before now because the jury was not present during debate on the motion. The judge also placed a publication ban on the contents of the debate.

During the voir dire hearing, Dagenais told the judge that he was not morally and rationally convinced that he had a case against Gero.

"Are you convinced he didn't do it?" Di Salvo asked.

"I have no argument [to give to the jury] that he shot at the victim," Dagenais answered. "We thought we had good evidence at the beginning."

Case built on circumstantial evidence

The Crown's case was built largely on circumstantial evidence.

A next-door neighbour testified he heard an argument between Gero and his girlfriend Sherri Thomas on the night she died. Gero testified that he was in the shower when he heard a loud sound, and when he emerged, he discovered that Thomas had shot herself.

Di Salvo, however, was not convinced that Dagenais did not have a valid case to present to the jury.

"What if the jury doesn't believe his story?" asked Di Salvo, explaining that the jury could find that Gero wasn't credible.

Sherri Thomas died shortly after being taken to hospital on Nov. 19, 2013. (CBC)

Di Salvo said the only way she could direct the jury to acquit was if there was a total absence of evidence. She said that's not the case in this trial.

"You have blood everywhere in the room, it's a mess," she told Dagenais.

But the prosecutor persisted. He said Gero's explanation was plausible, and he had no evidence to counter it.

Di Salvo told Dagenais that even his opponent in the trial, defence lawyer David Petranic, did not find there was a total absence of evidence.

The two debated the points of evidence in the trial for about an hour.

After hearing Dagenais's pleas before the judge, Petranic backed his opponent.

"Given the doubtful nature of the evidence, the judge has to impose a directed verdict to acquit," said Petranic. "I'll be pleading my case (in closing arguments), and the Crown will support me," he said.

"Well, then, it will be a bad joke because I have to give my instructions to the jury after that," said Di Salvo.

Rare request from Crown

Dagenais's request for a directed verdict startled many court watchers, including defence lawyer Andrew Barbacki, who started his career as a Crown prosecutor.

In most cases, it's the defence that asks for a directed verdict.

"It's often used as testing the strength of the Crown's case and to get an idea of the judge's thinking," said Barbacki.

Barbacki also found the timing of Dagenais's request — after the defence finished its case — unusual.

"It's probably a sign of the prosecutor really feeling that the case was not sufficient to merit the jury finding a verdict of guilt and not wanting to take a chance on it," he said.

Barbacki says it's all the more rare for a Crown prosecutor to ask for this step to be taken, since a preliminary inquiry would have been held to determine whether there was enough evidence to send the case to trial.

In the end, Di Salvo rejected Dagenais's motion seeking a directed verdict of acquittal.

She told the court that if she were to grant the motion, she would be meddling with the role of the jury.

After Dagenais's request was denied, he sought permission from the Crown prosecutor's office to ask for a stay of proceedings for the second-degree murder charge.

Before adjourning last Thursday, Dagenais addressed Di Salvo.

"After the animated discussion, I wanted to say I've always had the greatest admiration for you as a colleague and a judge,' said Dagenais. "I'm sorry to have put you in that position."