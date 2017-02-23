Closing arguments have been delayed in the second-degree murder trial for Michael Gero, accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend Sherri Thomas.

Sherri Thomas died from a bullet wound to the head shortly after she was rushed to hospital. (Facebook)

Gero is accused of shooting and killing his 19-year-old live-in girlfriend in 2013.

The Crown and defence lawyers were expected to deliver their final submissions, starting Thursday morning.

But Superior Court Justice Hélène Di Salvo told jurors that there was a point of law that needed to be discussed first in the jury's absence.

Di Salvo told the jurors she didn't want them waiting around for nothing, so closing arguments have been pushed back until Monday.

The judge is expected to begin her instructions to the jury following those arguments, which means jury members will likely be sequestered as early as Tuesday.