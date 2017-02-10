The long-awaited murder trial of an NDG man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2013 began Friday morning in Montreal.

Michael Gero is charged with the second degree murder of his live-in girlfriend, Sherri Thomas, who was 19 years old at the time of her death.

Thomas was found in the blood-soaked apartment with a bullet wound in her head. She died shortly after being transported to hospital.

The trial by jury is being heard by Superior Court Justice Hélène Disalvo.

Neighbours heard fighting before a 'sharp noise'

In his opening statements, Crown prosecutor Jacques Dagenais described what happened the day of Nov. 19, 2013.

According to Dagenais, police were called in the morning, after neighbours heard two people quarreling followed by a "sharp noise." Gero, wearing boxer shorts, emerged from the apartment on Grand Boulevard covered in blood and soaked in water.

Two teams of police arrived. One team arrested Gero, then 23 years old. He told police Thomas was in the shower when he heard a gunshot.

The second team of police approached Thomas, who was still alive, slumped against a wall and covered in blood. She died shortly after being transported to hospital.

The autopsy found she died a gunshot wound, Dagenais told the jury.

Dagenais said when police informed Gero of her death, he became very overwhelmed, crying and hitting his head against the wall.

According to the Crown, different areas of the couple's apartment were covered in blood. In the master bedroom, officers found a Playstation 3 console and ammunition for a firearm.

Hours later, Dagenais said, police found the gun used in the murder on the roof of the building. The accused's fingerprints were on the weapon, he said.