Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum is expected to be sentenced today in a Montreal courtroom, two months after being convicted of fraud and breach of trust .

Quebec Court Judge Louise Provost will hand down her decision.

Applebaum was convicted on Jan. 26 of eight corruption-related charges:

Two counts of fraud on the government.

Two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on the government.

Two counts of breach of trust.

Two counts of conspiracy to commit breach of trust.

At the time of her ruling, Provost said she was convinced beyond all reasonable doubt that Applebaum had committed most of the crimes of which he was accused.

The crimes stem from a period between 2006 and 2012, while Applebaum was borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. His trial centred on two projects: a proposed real estate development on de Troie Avenue, and a municipal contract for the management and maintenance of the NDG Sports Centre.

The Crown argued Applebaum asked for cash kickbacks in exchange for ensuring the projects were approved by his administration.

Defence seeks suspended sentence

The maximum sentence Applebaum could receive is five years in prison.

Prosecutor Nathalie Kléber argued that Applebaum's sentence should be "significant, but reasonable" and asked for less than the maximum: two years in prison, followed by two years of probation.

Defence lawyer Pierre Teasdale countered the judge should hand down a suspended sentence or a 12 to 15-month mixed sentence.

A mixed sentence would leave it up to the judge to divide that period into a combination of punishments, such as community service, probation or non-consecutive jail time.