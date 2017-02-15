Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum is expected back in court this morning for sentencing arguments after a Quebec Court judge found him guilty of corruption-related charges last month.

The charges pre-date Applebaum's climb to the Montreal mayor's office, relating to two instances where bribes were exchanged for bureaucratic favours when he was the borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

One case concerned a real estate development, which never went ahead, on Montreal's de Troie Avenue in Côte-des-Neiges. The other was a management contract for the NDG Sports Centre.

In January, Judge Louise Provost found Applebaum guilty of eight out of 14 charges: fraud on the government, conspiracy to commit fraud on the government, breach of trust and conspiracy to commit breach of trust.

He is guilty of two counts of each charge — one for each kickback scheme in question.

Applebaum's lawyer, Pierre Teasdale, will face off against prosecutor Nathalie Kléber in sentencing arguments this morning.

The maximum punishment Applebaum could face is five years in prison.

Last month, Teasdale said he would study the case carefully before deciding whether to appeal.

Judge found key witness credible

Hugo Tremblay testified that at 27, he was a keen, young employee when he started to work for Michael Applebaum. 'I did what Michael Applebaum said to do,' he told the court. (Radio-Canada)

During the trial, the court heard about DVD boxes stuffed with cash and a meeting at which a witness recalled Applebaum saying either, "Elections are very expensive," or "Elections aren't cheap," before he was encouraged to pay thousands of dollars in cash for a political fundraiser.

The case weighed heavily on key witness Hugo Tremblay, Applebaum's former right-hand man and political aide.

Tremblay testified that it was Applebaum who taught him how to arrange illegal fundraising and solicit cash donations from real estate promoters.

The defence tried to shake the credibility of Tremblay, however, the judge said she found his testimony "articulate and sincere."