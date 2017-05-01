Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum, who was convicted of eight corruption-related charges and sentenced to 12 months in jail earlier this year, will not appeal his sentence, according to his lawyer.

When he was sentenced in March, Applebaum told Quebec court Judge Louise Provost he would take time in jail to reflect upon his past actions and plan for the future.

But it wasn't known until now whether he would appeal that sentence, which includes two years' probation in addition to the year-long jail stint.

His lawyer, Pierre Teasdale, said Applebaum has resigned himself to the idea of serving his time behind bars.

In February, Teasdale revealed Applebaum wouldn't be appealing his conviction either.

The case centred on accepting cash from real-estate developers and engineering firms in return for favours.

Applebaum was found guilty of accepting kickbacks worth about $33,000 between 2006 and 2012.

He took over as Montreal mayor in 2013, promising to clean up city hall after a turbulent period marked by corruption allegations and scandal.

Only seven months later, he was arrested on charges dating back to his time as mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, the city's largest borough.