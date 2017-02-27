Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum, who was found guilty last month of eight corruption-related charges, will not appeal his conviction.

Applebaum had 30 days to file an appeal against the ruling, which was handed down on Jan. 26 by Quebec Court Judge Louise Provost.

In 2013, Applebaum took over the mayor's office on a promise to clean up City Hall after Gérald Tremblay was forced to resign amid corruption scandals.

But after only seven months in power, Applebaum was arrested on allegations dating back to his time as borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Applebaum's was found guilty of accepting kickbacks, worth about $33,000, in return for favours for local real-estate developers and engineering firms between 2006 and 2012.

He was facing a total of 14 conspiracy, breach of trust and corruption charges. But Provost acquitted Applebaum on two charges, while four others were suspended because of the guilty verdicts.​

To be sentenced on March 30

Applebaum's trial wrapped up in November after seven days of testimony from five prosecution witness.

The defence team declined to call any witnesses, and Applebaum did not testify.

The former mayor is due back in court March 30 for sentencing. The maximum sentence he could face is five years in prison.

The Crown is asking for two years of prison time and two years of probation.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Pierre Teasdale suggested a suspended sentence or a 12 to 15-month mixed sentence, which could include a combination of community service, probation and jail time.