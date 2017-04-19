A major water main break on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday has prompted a boil water advisory in two municipalities: Mercier and Sainte-Martine.
City officials are warning residents to bring their tap water to a rolling boil, for at least one minute, before consuming it.
It is necessary to boil your tap water if you will:
- Drink it or using it to prepare drinks.
- Prepare baby formula or other baby food.
- Wash raw foods with it (salad, fruits, vegetables).
- Prepare foods that don't have long cooking times (packaged soups, desserts).
- Make ice cubes.
- Brush your teeth or rinse your mouth
- Give water to pets.
However, tap water can be used without boiling it if it's for:
- Washing foods that will then be cooked for a prolonged period of time.
- Hand-washing dishes, as long as the dishes are properly dried.
- Washing dishes in the dishwasher, provided that the hottest setting is selected.
- Washing clothes
- Taking a shower or a bath. However, if bathing a baby, make sure the baby doesn't swallow the water.
The municipalities of Mercier and Sainte-Martine will advise residents on its websites and Facebook pages once the advisory is lifted.