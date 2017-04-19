A major water main break on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday has prompted a boil water advisory in two municipalities: Mercier and Sainte-Martine.

City officials are warning residents to bring their tap water to a rolling boil, for at least one minute, before consuming it.

It is necessary to boil your tap water if you will:

Drink it or using it to prepare drinks.

Prepare baby formula or other baby food.

Wash raw foods with it (salad, fruits, vegetables).

Prepare foods that don't have long cooking times (packaged soups, desserts).

Make ice cubes.

Brush your teeth or rinse your mouth

Give water to pets.

However, tap water can be used without boiling it if it's for:

Washing foods that will then be cooked for a prolonged period of time.

Hand-washing dishes, as long as the dishes are properly dried.

Washing dishes in the dishwasher, provided that the hottest setting is selected.

Washing clothes

Taking a shower or a bath. However, if bathing a baby, make sure the baby doesn't swallow the water.

The municipalities of Mercier and Sainte-Martine will advise residents on its websites and Facebook pages once the advisory is lifted.