A Quebec woman accused of trying to import a large amount of cocaine into Australia last year will remain in custody until her trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 28.

A lawyer for Mélina Roberge of Granby, Que., was scheduled to file a bail application today, but a court clerk in Sydney says the lawyer withdrew the request.

Roberge, 23, was arrested with Isabelle Lagacé, 28, and André Tamine, 64, on Aug. 29, 2016 after the luxury cruise ship MS Sea Princess docked in Sydney.

Australian authorities allegedly found 95 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $30.5 million packed in suitcases. The Quebecers were each charged with one count of bringing a commercial quantity of cocaine into the country.

Lagacé pleaded guilty in December and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30.

Tamine's trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 28. Bail applications filed on behalf of Lagacé and Tamine had earlier been denied.