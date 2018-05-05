Anyone fancy a joust? Annual medieval fair kicks off in Montreal

Montrealers gathered today to bask in the Dark Ages.

The Montreal Medieval Festival started Friday at 5 p.m. and will run until Sunday.

It's a dog... it's a suit of armour... it's both! (Rebecca Ugolini/CBC)

It features an array of activities, from historical reenactments to medieval music, dance, fire-breathing and acrobatics.

Medieval weapons were on display on Saturday at the Montreal Medieval Fair. (Cecile Arthur/Radio-Canada)

Tickets are $25 for all three days, or $13.50 per day.

Different medieval contraptions were presented Saturday at the Montreal Medieval Fair. (Rebecca Ugolini/CBC)

Children have the opportunity for play with foam swords and can practise sword fighting.

Attendees wandered around the decorated Pierre-Charbonneau Centre on Viau Street Saturday. (Cecile Arthur/Radio-Canada)

And a hunt for dragons is going on throughout the festival — whoever spots images of dragons around the festival could win a prize.