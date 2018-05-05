Photos
Anyone fancy a joust? Annual medieval fair kicks off in Montreal
An array of costumes, reenactments and activities are on display at this year's Montreal Medieval Fair.
Montrealers gathered today to bask in the Dark Ages.
The Montreal Medieval Festival started Friday at 5 p.m. and will run until Sunday.
It features an array of activities, from historical reenactments to medieval music, dance, fire-breathing and acrobatics.
Tickets are $25 for all three days, or $13.50 per day.
Children have the opportunity for play with foam swords and can practise sword fighting.
And a hunt for dragons is going on throughout the festival — whoever spots images of dragons around the festival could win a prize.
With files from Rebecca Ugolini