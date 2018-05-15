McGill University to offer bursary in memory of Quebec City mosque victims

McGill University is planning to honour the victims of last year's Quebec City mosque attack by awarding two deserving students with a $1,200 bursary each year.

The university's advancement office has launched a crowdfunding campaign in the hope of raising $60,000 to offer the Centre culturel islamique de Québec Memorial Award in perpetuity.

On its campaign website, Seeds of Change, the university says the McGill community decided to establish the award to commemorate the lives of the men killed and to "encourage greater tolerance and understanding in Quebec and Canada."

Recipients of the award must be enrolled in a McGill degree program and be in good academic standing.

Promoting inclusion

The campaign website also states "applicants will have demonstrated a commitment to fostering the inclusion of Muslims within the larger Québécois and Canadian societies."

Boufeldja Benabdallah said the new bursary will help promote the inclusion of the minority Muslim community in Quebec society. (Radio-Canada) Boufeldja Benabdallah, the president of the Islamic cultural centre in Quebec City, said he was first told about the award by a McGill University employee a month and a half ago.

"It's extraordinary because it will promote the inclusion of the minority Muslim population in Quebec," said Benabdallah.

McGill's campaign website says "award recipients will be chosen by a selection committee chaired by the Associate Provost (Equity and Academic Policies) or an assigned delegate, alongside members of the Muslim community who are affiliated with McGill."

So far, the campaign has raised $6,700.

The website says if it does not reach its $60,000 goal, all the money raised will be used toward the award until the funds are exhausted.

Benabdallah said two people will be on hand for the official announcement of the award at McGill University on June 18.