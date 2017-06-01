Sara Albouz had two of her dreams come true in one day: she walked across the stage to get her diploma as a McGill University graduate, and her mother was there to see it happen.

"I'm still in shock!" Albouz wrote on Facebook after learning the news that her mother, Maha Matraji, was finally authorized to enter Canada.

Albouz, who studied civil engineering, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak that having her mother there to see her walk across the stage at convocation was very special.

"My mom was the one who supported me the most leaving the Emirates and coming to Canada to pursue my degree in engineering. Without her I never would have made it through these five years," she said.

Matraji arrived Tuesday at Trudeau airport from Abu Dhabi, just in time for the ceremony, which was yesterday. She told CBC Daybreak that she got to sit in the front row.

"It was like a dream to me," she said. "I can't even describe, I am very, very happy and thrilled."

Matraji's trip to Montreal comes after she failed three times to get a visitor visa allowing her to enter Canada as a tourist.

An MP steps in

Both Albouz and her mother are Syrian. Matraji has been a permanent resident of the United Arab Emirates for 27 years and works for an American company there.

Albouz had been in contact with her MP, Marc Miller, to try to get her mother's visa application approved.

Over the weekend, just days before her graduation ceremony, Albouz told CBC she heard from Miller, who said her mother could go to the Canadian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with her passport and the $200 application fee in hand.

Maha Matraji, left, tried three times to get a visa to come to Canada and attend her the convocation of her daughter, Sara Albouz. Matraji finally received word Sunday she would be allowed into the country. (Submitted by Sara Albouz)

"The team at Marc Miller's office got wind of the third rejection, and decided not to give up," said Albouz.

Later that day, her passport was stamped with a valid visa to stay in Canada for 16 days.

The news came just days before the planned visit, hours after Matraji had already cancelled her original ticket. She said the cost of rebooking her flight at the last minute was double what she'd paid three months before.

"I would say I lost a lot of money, but it's worth seeing her walking the stage. I didn't even hesitate."

Another last-minute visa

A last-minute visa was also granted at the same embassy for the mother of another McGill graduate.

Amelle Liazoghli landed in Montreal Wednesday, just in time for her son Ach Gaddes's graduation ceremony today.

Amelle Liazoghli and her son, Ach Gaddes, are Tunisian. Liazoghli applied for a visitor visa so that she could see her son graduate, but her request was denied. (Submitted by Amelle Liazoghli)

Liazoghli, a Tunisian native who lives in Abu Dhabi, also had her initial visa application rejected.

In both Liazoghli and Matraji's cases, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada had said they could not comment on specific cases due to privacy laws.

Neither applicant had any idea why she had initially been denied entry into Canada and both said they have never had any problems with immigration officials before.