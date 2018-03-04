It's been more than three decades since the Concordia Stingers men's hockey team has played for a shot at a national title. So naturally, the road back to the championship goes through one of their fiercest, and nearest, foes.

Another chapter of a familiar rivalry will come to an end tonight as Concordia and McGill face off in the final match of their three-game division playoffs.

The teams met three times during the regular season and the games were all decided by a single goal. McGill took the season series two games to one.

"I think any time you have two teams like McGill and Concordia, and obviously the close proximity, it makes for intense games," said Nathan Chiarlitti, McGill's captain.

The rivalry is a familiar one for Concordia head coach Marc-André Élement, who played on the team for five years and served as captain for two. He's officially been at the helm of the team for two seasons.

"We have a lot of character on our team. Guys are working hard. We had a lot of injuries, but the guys, they battle and our compete level is really high right now," he said ahead of the second game.

It's been 34 years since the Stingers have made it to a division final. If the Redmen win, they will clinch their ninth appearance at the national championships in 13 years.

The Redmen dropped the first game of the east conference semifinal against Ottawa, but won the next two games to advance to the final. They're hoping to do the same thing tonight. (CBC)

The game starts tonight at 7 p.m. at McConnell Arena, 3883 University Street.

The winner will play Brock University in the Queen's Cup championship game on Saturday. The national championships start in Fredericton, N.B., next week.

All tied up

Concordia stole the first game of the series last Wednesday night, pulling off a 3-1 win at McGill's home arena despite being badly outshot.

The Redmen fired 44 shots at Concordia goalie Marc​-Antoine Turcotte, with 16 of those coming in the first period.

The Stingers managed 19 shots on goal for the entire game.

Concordia got out to an early lead in game two Friday night in front of 750 fans at Ed Meagher Arena in NDG.

It was a near-capacity crowd for game two at Ed Meagher Arena Friday night. The Redmen pulled off an overtime win. (CBC)

But the tables ultimately turned when McGill winger Jérome Verrier, all alone in front of the net, put one past Turcotte in overtime to tie the series at a game apiece, forcing the deciding game.

A Stingers resurgence

The Stingers program has gone through its share of struggles, but has been experiencing a resurgence in recent years.

Élement said as head coach, he has tried to change the culture surrounding the team, but also is working to do a better job at recruiting players.

He said that he's been receiving phone calls and emails from alumni who played on the team in 1984.

"They're just proud of us, and you know what, that's fun. Our program is going the right way and guys are really excited."

"It's fun for hockey in Montreal and university hockey."

Concordia's women triumph

Concordia's women's team might have set the tone Sunday afternoon, beating the top-ranked Université de Montreal Carabins 3-1 to clinch a spot at the Canadian championships.

The Stingers haven't won the conference title since 2005. The team reached the final last year, but lost to McGill.

2018 Concordia Stingers Women’s Hockey Team - RSEQ champions. pic.twitter.com/NMvQdAwTJb — @The_Stingers

Concordia, which finished second in the standings, forced a third game in the series after beating the Carabins Saturday.

Both teams will compete in the national championships, which take place in London, Ont., starting March 15. As conference champions, Concordia will be seeded higher.