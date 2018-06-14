Mayor Valérie Plante to unveil new animal control bylaw today

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is expected to announce the city's new animal control bylaws today.

"The purpose of this bylaw is to ensure the safety of the public while making Montreal an animal-friendly city," Plante said on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Plante's opposition to the previous administration's animal control policies, especially its controversial ban on pit-bull type dogs, was a centrepiece of her mayoral campaign last fall.

Within her first month in office she had overturned the bylaws put in place by former mayor Denis Coderre.

During the campaign, Plante's team promised legislation that would promote "responsible dog ownership," as opposed to banning certain breeds.

It also held out the so-called Calgary model, which emphasises returning lost animals to their owners as opposed to sending them to the pound.

In February and March, the city held public consultations on the new bylaw, in order to hear from citizens on the matter.

The administration wants to have the new bylaw in place by the summer.