Protesters set off fireworks, Montreal police fire tear gas at May Day march

Clashes broke out briefly between Montreal police and protesters Tuesday evening, and at least one person was arrested, as marches were held in the city to mark May Day.

A group of protesters set out from La Fontaine Park in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough around 6:15 p.m. for a march organized by the CLAC, a coalition of anti-capitalist activists and groups in Montreal.

Within minutes, skirmishes broke out between protesters and police, who were deployed in large numbers.

Protesters set off fireworks and the police shot tear gas, CBC Montreal's Kate McKenna reported from the protest.

An SPVM spokesperson told CBC News that one person was arrested during the march for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

"It was a very surreal scene," McKenna reported.

"We saw people walking their dogs in the Plateau just pick up their dogs and start running with them in the middle of all of this."

Three protests held in the city

A second protest began shortly after 7 p.m. near Phillips Square, at the corner of Ste-Catherine Street West and Union Avenue, Montreal police said.

That protest was organized by members of a communist group. It was still ongoing shortly after 8 p.m., police said.

Earlier in the day, another march was held in Montreal's Park Extension neighbourhood.

Marches are held every year in Montreal and cities around the world on May 1 to mark May Day, which became known in the 19th century as a day to honour the rights of workers.