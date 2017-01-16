Maxime Aubin was in a hospital bed when he was formally charged Monday afternoon with first degree murder and criminal harassment in connection with the death of a 24-year-old woman.

Mylène Laliberté, 24, was his ex-girlfriend, according to Radio-Canada. She was found dead Friday in a home in the Lanaudière town of Saint-Lin-Laurentides, which is situated about 60 kilometres north of Montreal.

Aubin suffered serious injuries the night Laliberté was killed. They were self-inflicted wounds after the 21-year-old tried to kill himself, according to Radio-Canada.

Along with murder, the Crown accused Aubin of harassing the victim between May 15, 2016 and Jan. 13, 2017.

Aubin's lawyer said he is likely to be released from hospital Tuesday. He is expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.