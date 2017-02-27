Matthew Schreindorfer, a Laval man who captivated the hearts of Quebecers as he sought treatment for leukemia, has died. He was 27.

His death was confirmed on the Facebook page set up to chronicle his struggle with the disease.

"It is with the deepest pain and sadness that I must inform you all of the passing of our amazing Matt," the post said.

"There are no words to describe just how truly special Matt was and will forever be. The physical and mental strength he demonstrated throughout his entire battle was beyond incredible, and truly surreal. He never ceased to smile, make jokes, stay active and make sure everybody around him was ok. A true superhero."

Diagnosed in 2014

Schreindorfer was diagnosed with cancer in August 2014, just after he and his wife Katia Luciani got back from their honeymoon. He was 24 at the time.

The couple from Laval made news in 2015 when they managed to raise over $835,000 to undergo an experimental T-cell treatment for his acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in New York City.

In October of that year, Schreindorfer announced that the treatment had worked and doctors had given him a clean bill of health.

In January 2016, Schreindorfer announced that doctors had once again found cancer cells in his bone marrow.