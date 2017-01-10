Five people and two companies accused of fraud, fraud against the government, and conspiracy in Mascouche, Que. are expected to plead guilty to some of the charges, CBC's French-language network Radio-Canada has learned.

Mascouche's former director general, Luc Tremblay, along with local businesspeople Normand Trudel, André de Maisonneuve, Rosaire Fontaine and Sylvie Chassé were charged in 2012 following an investigation by Quebec's anti-corruption task force, known as UPAC.

Also charged were BPR Triax, an engineering firm, and Transport Excavation Mascouche, a construction company.

Radio-Canada is reporting the lawyers of the seven co-accused and crown prosecutors have reached an agreement in principle, but no pleas have been entered.

All the co-accused are expected to be back in a Quebec Court on Friday.