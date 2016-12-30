City councillor Marvin Rotrand has been elected as the interim leader of the Opposition party Coalition Montréal.

He replaces Benoit Dorais, who quit the party earlier this week and will sit as an independent. Dorais said he has no intention of joining another party in the near future.

Coalition Montréal was founded by the late Marcel Côté, who ran for mayor in the last municipal election.

Six members of the party were elected in 2013. Of them:

Leader and Southwest borough Mayor Benoit Dorais quit earlier this week.

Côte-des-Neiges–Nôtre-Dame-de-Grace borough Mayor Russell Copeman left to join Denis Coderre's team last month.

City councillor Domenico Moschella died last year.

Rotrand, city councillor Elsie Lefebvre and Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Mayor Réal Ménard are the three holdovers from the last election.

Rotrand says a convention will be held in May to decide on a strategy for next November's municipal election, adding that the city needs a third party.

"There's a lot of interest in Montreal about creating some sort of space between the two parties," said Rotrand. "And that's Équipe Coderre and Projet Montréal. A lot of Montrealers particularly don't find themselves particularly comfortable with one or the other."

Rotrand has been a city councillor since 1982.