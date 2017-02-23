A former political attaché to Quebec MNA Lise Thériault has been charged with six counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault on a minor.

Martin Lapointe, 45, appeared in court on Thursday afternoon in Montreal to face charges involving a single victim.

He was represented by defence lawyer Kevin Morasse.

The allegations date back to between 2005 and 2009, but police said they first learned about the case in January 2017 when they received a complaint.

Martin Lapointe, left, is a former political attaché for Anjou–Louis-Riel MNA Lise Thériault. (Martin Lapointe/Facebook)

Lapointe worked at Theriault's riding office in Anjou. Since 2000, he has worked at an organization involved with young children.

He was released after his court appearance on a promise to return to court on March 31.

He will have to comply with several conditions. He's banned form being in the presence of minors and from making contact with the victim or the victim's family.

Montreal police investigators say they have reason to believe there could be other victims, and they're asking anyone who may be a victim or who may know a victim to call 911 or go to their local police station.