The Quebec Association of Psychiatrists will consider the recommendations of a coroner's report into the October 2014 death of Martin Couture-Rouleau, the 25-year-old man who rammed three people walking across a shopping centre parking lot in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, killing Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent.

The association's board of directors meets today.

At the top of the agenda is Coroner André-H. Dandavino's recommendation that the psychiatrists group review how to deal with people who show signs of both mental illness and radicalization, as Couture-Rouleau did.

Dandavino's report, released earlier this month, details the young man's descent into depression, social isolation and obsession with internet-based conspiracy theories, as well as his father's multiple, unsuccessful attempts to get treatment for his son.

In the moments after Couture-Rouleau mowed down Vincent and another man, both in army fatigues, he called 911 to pass on his message, to tell "Canada, the governor, and everyone else responsible for the army, to get out of the coalition against the Islamic State."

The police chase that followed ended when Couture-Rouleau was shot to death.

Father's search for help

In his report, Dandevino painted a detailed picture of Couture-Rouleau's increasing social isolation and how he came to find extreme ideas about religion.

In 2011, a seven-year-old relationship fell apart. By 2012, he was unemployed and living with his father, spending as much as 20 hours a day cruising the internet and scarcely sleeping.

A user of a vast array of illegal substances during his troubled adolescence, he no longer did hard drugs but smoked 25 marijuana joints a day.

By August 2013, he had become obsessed with internet conspiracy theories, believing the September 2001 World Trade Centre attacks were a government plot.

"He believed the whole world was being controlled," the coroner's report said. Around this time, he converted to Islam. He began watching an increasing number of violent videos and chatting with Muslim extremists online.

His increasingly worried father turned to staff at the CLSC Vallée des Forts, the local community health centre, at least twice.

But though his son had called the health centre to sound off about the Illuminati, the dangers of vaccines and the monetary system, and told an outreach worker with the external psychiatric team that he could convert spirits to Islam, he also insisted that he was not ill.

When a clinical team, which included a psychiatrist, met to discuss his case, it decided not to follow up with him.

The young man did not believe he needed help, and the psychiatric workers concluded he was not a threat to himself or others.

Instead, they referred Couture-Rouleau to two mosques in the area, in Brossard and in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

Dandevino goes on to describe the man's increasingly erratic behaviour. Couture-Rouleau accused his father of being a demon. A year before the terror attack, police were called when he disrupted a baptism, yelling, "Christianity is a lie."

He later tried to conduct an exorcism on a family member and tried to convert to Islam everyone he came in contact with.

He lost all his friends.

He took to visiting the mosque in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu up to five times a day, as well as attending an unnamed mosque in Montreal suspected of having links to Al-Qaida. By September 2014, he'd abandoned the mosque in Saint-Jean, later sending a critical email to the local imam.

"The mosque was not radical enough for his tastes," the coroner said.

Months before the attack, his father warned the Quebec provincial police and the RCMP about Couture-Rouleau's efforts to join jihad fighters in Afghanistan, Turkey or Syria. Eventually, Couture-Rouleau was put under surveillance, his passport confiscated.

Shot 11 times

Despite being on police radar, Couture-Rouleau was able to carry out his attack in broad daylight, revving the engine of his Nissan Altima and alerting a nearby police officer.

The police pursuit ended when he flipped his car on its roof. He crawled out, brandishing two knives, and continued to advance toward police, even as they shot him. He would be shot 11 times.

Prior to the incident, Couture-Rouleau had done an internet search for the addresses of the Canadian Parliament Buildings.

His random attack took place the day before another man with a troubled past, Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, shot and killed Corporal Nathan Cirillo in Ottawa before being killed himself in a corridor on Parliament Hill.

Never saw a psychiatrist

In his report, the coroner questioned why Couture-Rouleau only met with a psychiatric outreach worker rather that being seen by a psychiatrist, considering his delusions and his father's grave concern.

"Couture-Rouleau appeared to be living in a delirium and his previous behaviour suggests a psychiatric pathology," Dandavino said.

However, he never once saw a psychiatrist and was never diagnosed with a mental illness.

Dandavino said the mental health team that handled Couture-Rouleau's case should have informed the man's father that he had the right to go to court at any stage to seek interim custody of his adult son.

Among the coroner's recommendations:

That the local regional health authority, the CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre, review its protocols, so that "people who present themselves to an establishment and show signs of mental illness along with signs of radicalization be evaluated by a psychiatrist."

That the Quebec Association of Psychiatrists sensitize its members about how mental illness in cases of radicalization presents itself and change its protocols to ensure a psychiatrist is involved in evaluating such cases.

That the Quebec Association of Psychiatrists offer training and develop an expertise in mental illness in which radicalization is involved.

Both the Quebec Health Ministry and the CISSS de la Montérégie-Centre said they are evaluating the coroner's recommendations.