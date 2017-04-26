An exchange yesterday in the National Assembly has one of the province's main anglophone lobby groups frustrated.

The Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) wants Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux to apologize for what it says was a linguistic slight.

It started with a question, asked in English, from Québec Solidaire MNA Amir Khadir about investigations of illegal political financing in the Liberal party.

But it wasn't Martin Coiteux's answer that annoyed some anglophones, it was what he said to preface it.

He stood and said, in French, that he would "stick to tradition of the National Assembly and answer in French."

A slap in the face

Geoffrey Chambers, vice-president of the QCGN, called that response a slap in the face.

"We were very surprised and shocked that a minister in the Quebec government would stand up in the National Assembly and say it's not the tradition of the National Assembly to use the English language, it's not true," he said.

Geoffrey Chambers, vice-president of the Quebec Community Groups Network, says it's not true that MNAs only speak French in the National Assembly. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

Chambers said the 1867 Constitution Act allows French or English to be used in the legislative body during debates.

Coiteux's comments are especially disrespectful, Chambers said, considering Coiteux represents the West Island riding of Nelligan.

"Standing up and explaining that it was improper to use the English language, that's an insult to the community, an insult to his electors, many of whom are English, and very hard to understand," he said.

Coiteux declined to comment on the issue.