Cabinet minister Martin Coiteux won't run for re-election, sources say

Martin Coiteux, a trusted member of Premier Philippe Couillard's cabinet, has decided not to run in the next provincial election, sources have told Radio-Canada.

He is expected to make an official announcement this afternoon in Montreal.

Coiteux is the minister of public security and municipal affairs, as well as the minister responsible for the Montreal region.

He was first elected in the Nelligan riding, in the West Island, in 2014.

Coiteux taught economics and international business at HEC Montréal for 20 years.

He was part of a trio of economic experts, along with Jacques Daoust and Carlos Leitão, who the Liberals convinced to run for them that year.

Daoust died in 2017, while Leitão serves as finance minister.

Jean-Marc Fournier, a senior cabinet minister and government house leader, and Stéphanie Vallée, the province's justice minister, are among those also not running again for the Liberals.

The next election is set for Oct. 1.