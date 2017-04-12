Dr. Mark Wainberg, a Montreal-based trailblazer in HIV/AIDS research and an internationally renowned scientist, died Tuesday after swimming in rough water in Bal Harbour, Fla. He was 71.

Bal Harbour police confirmed Wainberg's death this afternoon.

Acting police chief Miguel De La Rosa said authorities had posted a warning on the beach Tuesday about high surf and high current conditions.

Wainberg was a leading researcher in the field of HIV/AIDS. (Stuart Nimmo/Canadian Press)

De La Rosa said Wainberg's family was with him and his son had tried to rescue him.

"The son swam out to where he had seen his dad, was able to locate him and began to swim back to shore with him," said De La Rosa. "Other beach-goers went into the water and assisted him in bringing him onto the shore."

By the time officers arrived, Wainberg was already on the shore, said De La Rosa. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Very sad to hear that Mark Wainberg drowned. He was a major force in HIV science. Will be missed. — @pvolberding

Groundbreaking researcher

A leader in the fight against AIDS, Wainberg was, at the time of his death, lead investigator at the Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research at the Jewish General Hospital and director of the McGill University Aids Centre.

He was also a professor in the departments of microbiology and immunology, medicine and pediatrics at McGill.

The HIV/AIDS research pioneer has been recognized for his part in the discovery in 1989 of the anti-viral drug 3TC, or Lamivudine, which is used in combination with other medications to treat the infections caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Dr. Mark Wainberg, right, died Tuesday afternoon in Florida. (CBC)

He was also known for his contribution to the field of HIV drug resistance, helping to identify many of the mutations in the HIV genome responsible for drug resistance.

Wainberg devoted his life's work to AIDS research and HIV/AIDS awareness, serving as president of the International AIDS Society from 1998 to 2000.

He helped organize the 13th International Congress on AIDS in Durban, South Africa, in 2000 and co-chaired the 16th congress in Toronto in 2006.