Mark Streit is returning to the Habs on a one-year contract worth a reported $700,000 US.
A native of Bern, Switzerland, Streit was selected in the ninth round, 262nd overall by the Canadiens at the 2004 NHL draft. He played his first three NHL seasons in Montreal before joining the New York Islanders as a free agent.
The 39-year-old native of Bern, Switzerland, split last season between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, amassing 27 points (six goals, 21 assists), including 13 on the power play. He added two assists in three playoff games to help the Penguins win the Stanley Cup.
The five-foot-11, 191-pound defenceman has 434 points (96 goals, 338 assists) in 784 regular-season games with the Canadiens, Islanders, Flyers and Penguins. He has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 34 playoff contests.
Markov, the longtime star defenceman for the Canadiens, remains an unrestricted free agent.
#Habs sign 39 year old Mark Streit to a 1 year contract... & it may mean the end of Markov with CH—
