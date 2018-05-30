Marianne St-Gelais 'taking it 1 day at a time' now that she's a retired athlete

Marianne St-Gelais threw herself a big party in Montreal Wednesday, as she closed the chapter on her life as a professional athlete.

The short track speed skater, who has won multiple medals throughout her career, was surrounded by loved ones and fellow athletes.

"It's just to say thank you to everyone and to see each other...kind of for the last time," the 28-year old Olympian said.

St-Gelais, who was born in Roberval, Que., but lives and trains in Montreal, became a household name in Quebec eight years ago when she captured two silver medals at the Vancouver Olympic Games in 2010 in the relay races.

She went on to win another silver medal for relay in Sochi in 2014 and finished second in the world at the ISU World Championships that same year.

Marianne St-Gelais, right, races in Dresden, Germany in 2017 and wins gold at the World Cup. (Jens Meyer/Associated Press) In all, St-Gelais competed eight times in the World Championships.

More recently, things became challenging; in the summer of 2017, she had to withdraw from the national team selection trials due to a concussion.

She made it to the Olympics but did not get on the podium in the PyeongChang 2018 Games — she was disqualified in the 500-metre short track for interference.

Still, she managed to end her season with a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships.

St-Gelais says being a retired athlete will take some getting used to.

"It feels like a bit of a roller coaster [ride]. I feel like sometimes there are good days and bad days. I like the fact that right now I have the freedom to do whatever I want but at the same time that's the part that's a little bit scary," she said.

While St-Gelais said she'd happy she doesn't have to train so rigorously anymore, she already misses her teammates.

"I miss the fact that being in a group and socializing with the girls ... I need to find another family I would say, because yes, I miss the girls. I miss that we were in a group, chatting together, being surrounded by people — I miss that for sure."

St-Gelais was tight-lipped about projects on the horizon, but admitted she's gotten some phone calls and has a few job offers on the table.

"Those are really interesting projects so I hope it's gonna work out."