The family of a woman murdered by her estranged husband has been granted leave by Canada's top court to sue the City of Montreal for alleged police inaction in her death.

The Supreme Court ruled in favour of Maria Altagracia Dorval's family in a split decision issued Friday.

The family is seeking $665,000 in damages related to pain and suffering resulting from her death, as well as funeral expenses and loss of emotional support.

In the weeks before she was killed in October 2010, Dorval had filed several police complaints about receiving death threats from her ex-partner. Her family contends that Montreal police should have done more to ensure her safety.

Dorval was stabbed to death in her Montreal North home on Oct. 17.

Edens Kenol was convicted of first-degree murder in May 2013.

Edens Kenol was convicted of first-degree murder in May 2013 in the death of Maria Altagracia Dorval. (Radio-Canada)

The family launched the lawsuit that same year. In response, the City of Montreal argued the family had waited too long to file, given that the limit for a lawsuit seeking moral damages is six months.

In 2015, Quebec's Court of Appeal dismissed the city's argument, ruling that the lawsuit was also seeking physical damages.

Friday's ruling upholds that decision, in a split decision that saw two of seven justices dissent.