The Rock 'n' Roll Oasis Montreal Marathon has been cancelled due to overly hot and humid weather forecast on Sunday.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 28 Celsius.

The half-marathon and 10 km events will still take place in the morning, with the half-marathon scheduled to start an hour earlier than planned, at 7:30 a.m.

​The decision comes less than a month after two men died in separate athletic competitions in Quebec.

In late August, Maxime Pouliot Rochefort, a 30-year-old father from Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Que., collapsed two kilometres from the finish line at the half marathon event in Quebec City. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

A week earlier, a 42-year-old doctor from the Laurentians died after collapsing at the Ironman competition in Mont-Tremblant.

The Rock 'n' Roll Oasis Montreal's five-kilometre and "P'tit Marathon" will go on as scheduled on Saturday.

Marathon runners have the option of running the half-marathon, transferring to another open Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series event, or getting a refund for their registration fee.