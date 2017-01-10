Glen Crossley, who served time in prison for the death of Olympic swimmer Victor Davis, appeared in Quebec Court on Tuesday, where he was charged with manslaughter in a separate matter.

Crossley is accused in connection with the death of 70-year-old Albert Arsenault.

The current charge stems from an incident that took place in September in a bar on Newman Boulevard in Lasalle.

Arsenault received a head injury at the bar and later died in hospital.

Montreal police initially deemed Arsenault's death an accident. They decided to seek charges against Crossley following an autopsy.

Archival image of Glen Crossley from his 1992 trial in the death of Olympian Victor Davis. Crossley was 19 at the time of the incident. (CBC)

Crossley, who turned himself in over the weekend after learning of the arrest warrant, is expected back in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

He was given a 10-month sentence in 1992 in connection with the death of Davis, a star swimmer with Canadian Olympic team.

Davis, who won a gold medal and two silvers at the 1984 Olympics, died two days after he was struck by a car in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., in 1989. He was 25.

Crossley ended up serving four months of his sentence.