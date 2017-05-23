The deadly terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, U.K., should not lead to a change in the way we live our lives, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said.

"We must certainly not give them that victory. We must continue to live in an open and democratic society," said Couillard, who made the comments while on a trade in mission in Israel.

He added, however, that the attack should renew efforts to fight terrorism and do everything possible to prevent it.

At least 22 people are dead as a result of the bombing, many of them children, according to British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is in Israel for a trade mission after meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday. (Radio-Canada)

ISIS has taken responsibility for the attack, claiming in a statement one of its followers placed a bomb "within a gathering of the Crusaders in Manchester."

How to make events safer?

The attack comes as Montreal is poised to enter its festival season, with hundreds of thousands of people set to flock to the city for the Jazz Fest, Just for Laughs and other summer events.

Martin Sirois, head of the security company Sécurité Sirois Événements, which handles many major events around the province, said he would look closely at what happened in Manchester to see how such an attack could be prevented in future.

"Unfortunately when something like that happens, we look at what we can change," he said.

He added that police and private security companies need to work more closely together when handling major events.

"We need to find solutions all together, that's clear," he said.

Evenko, Montreal's largest concert promoter, issued a statement in the wake of the attack, saying its "priority is the health and safety of our fans and employees at all our events."

"As a preventative measure, we cannot divulge the details of our security plans," the statement said.

Condolences, support offered

There was nothing to indicate, in the hours after the attack, that there were Quebecers among the victims, Couillard said.

The province's flag will be flown at half-mast at the National Assembly and at its office in London.

For his part, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences, saying that Canadians are shocked by the horrific attack.

Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts. — @JustinTrudeau

Ottawa is advising Canadians in the U.K. to avoid the affected area in Manchester.

Canadians there are also being advised to contact Global Affairs if they require emergency assistance.