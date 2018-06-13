Man tried to grab a baby from a stroller, Longueuil police say

Longueuil police are looking for a man they say tried to kidnap a baby in broad daylight.

A woman was walking with the child along a bike path near Marmier Street, in the Vieux-Longueuil borough, Tuesday afternoon around 3:45.

Police say that's when a man approached her and tried to grab the baby from the stroller. The child was strapped in, so he wasn't able to succeed.

The woman was able to fend off the man by kicking him, police say.

The suspect is described as a man around 35-years-old, with dark hair tied back in a short pony tail. He was wearing black shorts, a red shirt and a black hat at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Police say this incident is not connected to a recent string of attempted kidnappings in Brossard, during which four young women were targeted by a man believed to be around the same age.