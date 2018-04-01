Man taken to hospital with burns after early morning fire in Montérégie

A man has been taken to hospital with burns over 35 per cent of his body, after a fire broke out at a residential building in Saint-Pie.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the town in the Montérégie region, about an hour east of Montreal.

Residents were evacuated from the building and officers with the Sûreté du Québec evacuated dozens of others from their homes in the vicinity of the fire.

Officials fear the flames could spread to nearby buildings due to the wind.

Firefighters in Saint-Pie have asked for help from nearby communities, including Saint-Hyacinthe, Saint-Dominique and Saint-Damase.

The Red Cross is on the scene to aid residents and Hydro-Québec is also there.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.