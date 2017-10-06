Deux-Montagnes police say a man will be charged today in connection with a series of sexual assaults that took place over the past five years.

Police say the man, 41, will face charges of sexual assault, abduction, holding someone against their will and breaking and entering.

He is expected to appear in a Saint-Jérôme courthouse this afternoon.

The assaults took place in Deux-Montagnes, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac and Saint-Eustache.

Three of the four assaults happened at night, while the victims, who are between 16 and 25 years old, walked along a bike path in the area.

Police say the suspect would follow the victims on his bike before assaulting them.

The same man is also suspected of breaking into a home in Saint-Eustache and sexually assaulting a 67-year-old woman.

Police arrested the man Thursday morning at his home in Saint-Eustache and searched his residence.

Police believe there are other victims and are asking them to come forward. They can reach investigators at 450-473-4686, extension 218.