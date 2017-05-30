A Montreal city councillor is calling for changes to an intersection in the borough of Rosemont—La-Petite-Patrie after the death of a pedestrian yesterday.

It happened at the corner of Beaubien Street and Pie-IX Boulevard, which is among the most dangerous intersections in Montreal.

At least 14 pedestrians were injured there between 2011 and 2014.

Guillaume Lavoie, a councillor for Projet Montréal, said the intersection is in a high-traffic area with fast-moving vehicles, making it difficult for pedestrians to cross.

"This intersection needs a redesign," Lavoie told Daybreak.

"What I would like to see is a longer crossing time for pedestrians. That's number one. Second, make sure it's more visible."

More generally, Lavoie said he's troubled by the number of accidents involving pedestrians. He said there's an urgent need for improvements at intersections across the city.

Guillaume Lavoie is a Projet Montréal councillor. (CBC)

"We should not tolerate this anymore," he said.

"There are way too many pedestrians who get hit at intersections."

The 63-year-old man who died Monday has yet to be identified.

He was crossing Beaubien when he was struck as the bus turned right off that street onto Pie-IX.

The man was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The bus driver was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Vision Zéro?

The bus was transporting students from the English Montreal School Board's Nesbitt elementary school. There were 11 students on board.

Angela Mancini, chair of the EMSB, said parents were notified about the incident on Monday, as was the "entire school community."

"We are trying to do the best that we can for the students," she said.

The City of Montreal did not immediately return a request for comment.

Montreal is in the midst of implementing its Vision Zéro plan, which aims to eliminate pedestrian and cyclist traffic deaths.

The city created a list of 146 intersections where safety is supposed to be improved by the end of the year. It's unclear if the intersection at Beaubien and Pie-IX is on the list.