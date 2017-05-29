A man in his 60s has died after he was hit by a school bus at the intersection of Pie IX Boulevard and Beaubien Street this afternoon.

According to Montreal police Const. Raphael Bergeron, the man was crossing Beaubien when he was struck as the bus turned off that street onto Pie IX.

The man was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The female bus driver was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

The bus was transporting students from the English Montreal School Board's Nesbitt elementary school. There were 11 students on board.

According to Bergeron, no children were hurt.