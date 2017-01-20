A 51-year-old man was stabbed while walking in Montreal North after refusing to give a homeless man change, say Montreal police.

The man was on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East near Désy Avenue around 12:20 a.m when he was approached by the suspect.

"The victim refused to give him change," said Montreal police Const. Daniel Lacoursière.

"Since he refused, the suspect allegedly assaulted him with a sharp object."

The man suffered superficial wounds to the upper body. He was brought to hospital and his life is not in danger.

Lacoursière said the suspect, who is homeless and known to police in the area, fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and they are trying to locate the suspect, he said.