Police looking for 2 suspects in Montreal North assault

Montreal police are looking for suspects after a 36-year-old man was attacked with a sharp object by two men in the Montreal North borough Thursday evening.

The victim was on the sidewalk on Arthur-Buies Avenue near Industriel Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m. when two men attacked him, said Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

The suspects, both described as approximately 25 years old, fled the scene before police arrived, she said.

The victim told police that he did not know the suspects and he doesn't know why he was attacked.

The victim was injured in the upper body and was transported to the hospital. His life is not in danger.

"We still don't know why the assault happened," Chèvrefils told CBC.

The investigation is ongoing.