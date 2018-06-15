Police looking for 2 suspects in Montreal North assault
Montreal police are looking suspects after a 36-year-old man was attacked with a sharp object by two men in the Montreal North borough Thursday evening.
Victim says he did not know the attackers
Montreal police are looking for suspects after a 36-year-old man was attacked with a sharp object by two men in the Montreal North borough Thursday evening.
The victim was on the sidewalk on Arthur-Buies Avenue near Industriel Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m. when two men attacked him, said Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.
The suspects, both described as approximately 25 years old, fled the scene before police arrived, she said.
The victim told police that he did not know the suspects and he doesn't know why he was attacked.
The victim was injured in the upper body and was transported to the hospital. His life is not in danger.
"We still don't know why the assault happened," Chèvrefils told CBC.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.