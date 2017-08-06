A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the lower back in the Montreal North borough.

Police received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a man lying on the ground near the intersection of Maurice Duplessis and Langelier boulevards.

The man, 28, has been brought to hospital and is known to police.

He told police the attack happened at a dépanneur on Allard Avenue.

Police went to the dépanneur and arrested a 39-year-old suspect that they say was working there.

Const. Benoit Boisselle said the suspect is cooperating and they would be speaking with him later Sunday night.