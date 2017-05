A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after being stabbed during an argument between neighbours Friday night in the Mercier district.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Liébert and Baillargé streets.

Montreal Police say two neighbours, a man and woman, were arguing when another man intervened.

That man was stabbed in the upper body, but police say they do not fear for his life.

A 24 year-old man is in custody and could face several charges.