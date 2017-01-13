Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a fight in Old Montreal early Friday morning.

Const. Raphael Bergeron says two men in their 30s were fighting near the intersection of St-Paul and St-François-Xavier streets when one pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other.

The victim sustained upper body injuries and was taken to hospital. Police are awaiting word on his condition.

Bergeron said he was conscious as he was being transported to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene on foot but was arrested shortly after, Bergeron said. He's expected to meet with investigators this morning.

It is still not known why the two men were fighting.