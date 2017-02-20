Montreal police are asking for help finding a man who they suspect was involved in two robberies and two attempted murders earlier in February.

On Feb. 6, around 10:45 p.m., a man approached a woman by her car on Ste-Catherine Street East and asked for her keys and cell phone.

He was holding a handgun, and when she refused he shot her, hitting her in the chest, police say.

She is still in hospital but is now out of danger.

The second incident happened Feb. 7, when a man entered a convenience store at Place Frontenac, on the corner of Ontario East and Du Havre streets.

Police say the man asked the clerk to give him all the money in the cash register. He was holding a handgun.

She threw a handful of money at him, and he shot her. A bullet hit her in the face, and she suffered minor injuries and shock.

The suspect then entered Frontenac Metro station.

Police say the man is between 50 and 65 years of age, and he stands about 5' 5".

Police estimate his weight at about 135 pounds.

His right foot turns inward, giving him a distinctive walk.

Police plan to set up a command centre Tuesday starting at 7 a.m. in the Place Frontenac parking lot, to encourage the public to come forward with any information they may have about the suspect.