Man shot at least once during downtown Montreal dispute

Victim in his 30s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition

Police are investigating an early morning shooting downtown as an attempted murder. (Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada)

Montreal police are investigating what they're calling an attempted murder downtown early Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m., police were called to the corner of St-Dominique Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard.

Const. Julien Lévesque says it appears a fight degenerated into a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old man in on the ground. He had been shot at least once — more than one bullet casing was found on the ground.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he is in life-threatening condition.

The suspect fled the scene. Lévesque says witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation.

