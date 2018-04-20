Skip to Main Content
Man sentenced to 12 months in jail for torching car of former president of Quebec City mosque

Mathieu Bilodeau, 34, pleaded guilty in February to setting fire to the car of Mohamed Labidi, the former president of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre where last year's deadly attack took place.

Fire set to car of Mohamed Labidi, former head of mosque where last year's deadly attack took place

CBC News ·
Mohamed Labidi's car was torched overnight on Aug. 6, 2017, while it was parked near his home in Quebec City's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood. (Radio-Canada)

A Quebec City man who torched a car belonging to the former head of the local mosque where last year's deadly attack took place has been sentenced to 12 months in jail.

Mathieu Bilodeau, 34, pleaded guilty in February to setting four fires in the city's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood, including one to the car of Mohamed Labidi, the former president of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre.

Labidi's car was set alight outside his home last August, when he was still the mosque's president.

The incident stoked fear among members of the city's Muslim community, who were still reeling from the mosque attack that left six men dead and several others injured on Jan. 29, 2017.
Testifying this week at the sentencing hearing for Quebec City mosque attacker Alexandre Bissonnette, Mohamed Labidi said Bissonnette's 'act of hatred' left members of the Muslim community feeling helpless and intimidated. (Jean-Simon Fabien/Radio-Canada)

'Crime of a heinous nature'

Bilodeau has served the equivalent of 11 months in jail, meaning he will be released next month due to time served in detention.

He was also sentenced to 240 hours of community service.

At the time of the incident last year, Quebec City police described it as a "crime of a heinous nature."

However, Bilodeau's lawyer argued her client has an intellectual disability, and she said he had been encouraged to set the fires by someone else.

That person, a man named Marc Gagnon, has denied all the charges against him. He is expected to appear in court next month.

With files from Radio-Canada

